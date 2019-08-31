CUMMING, Ga. — After defeating St. Pius X at home in its first game of the season, Blessed Trinity played a non-region game at South Forsyth in week two. The Titans managed to fend off a comeback attempt by the War Eagles and leave with a 34-31 victory to move to 2-0 on the season.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but the Titans took over in the second half. With a 27-7 lead entering the fourth quarter, Blessed Trinity head coach Tim McFarlin used the fourth quarter to give playing time to some of the younger players on the team. That decision nearly backfired, but the Titans held on for their second win of the season.
“I was proud of how our kids played particularly in the third quarter,” McFarlin said. “And I was really proud of the starting defense how they played the first three quarters. South did a good job. They kept their starters in the whole game and made a really nice push.”
The Titans three-headed rushing attack of Jackson Hamilton, England Williams and Justice Haynes led the team on offense, and McFarlin credited their success to the blocking up front.
“The key players were our offensive line and our fullbacks,” he said. “South Forsyth defensively did a great job of taking the passing game away from us. We had to take what they gave us, and the offensive line did good.”
McFarlin wasn’t happy with the performance from the younger players, but he wasn’t necessarily disappointed. The Titans faced a competitive 7A team in South Forsyth, a team they don’t usually face. The teams played each other last year as part of their two-year deal to face off but don’t have plans on playing again in the future.
The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Blessed Trinity. It takes on Woodward next in week three. After that, the Titans head south to Savannah to take on Benedictine Military School.
“Our schedule doesn’t do us any favors,” McFarlin said. “It certainly is taking its toll early. We lost a couple of players the first week, and last night we had a starter in the secondary who got dinged up and looks like he’s going to be out for a little while. We’re just trying to hang on.”
