ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council will consider a rezoning request Monday, Dec. 16, to allow construction of a three-story office building in the heart of downtown.
The applicant, 100 N. Main St. Alpharetta LLC, is asking to change the zoning from neighborhood commercial to downtown mixed-use and to increase the allowable footprint to 11,534 square feet. Currently, the maximum footprint allowed under downtown mixed-use is 10,000 square feet.
The application received unanimous approval from the Alpharetta Planning Commission at its Dec. 5 meeting.
One of the issues raised at the Dec. 5 Planning Commission meeting dealt with traffic and access.
