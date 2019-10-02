ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a string of car burglaries that took place Sept. 18 at a restaurant on Atlanta Street.
Police met with the victims that night. Two of the cars had broken windows, with two hiking backpacks and a wallet missing.
The third car had been kept unlocked and did not have a broken window. Yet despite the suspect rifling through the third car’s center console, the owner said nothing appeared to have been taken. There were no security cameras in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.