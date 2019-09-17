ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 3 incident in which two women stole $1,400 worth of clothing from the Victoria’s Secret at North Point Mall.
The manager said at 2 p.m. that day, two women entered the store and filled their bags with merchandise. They then left without paying. The missing items include 35 T-shirts, five sweaters and five sports bras.
The manager provided police with security footage of the incident.
