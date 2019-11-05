ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 21 incident in which $3,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Victoria’s Secret on North Point Circle.
The store manager told police that one man and one woman had entered the store at 5 p.m. that day and had stolen several items of clothing.
The woman placed several items on a display area and then spoke to an employee, the manager said. While the woman spoke to the employee, the man concealed the items in two Dillard’s shopping bags, she said. The two then allegedly left the store without paying.
There is security footage of the incident.
