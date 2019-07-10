ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a June 25 incident in which a man’s car was burglarized.
The car owner had parked his car at Lakeview Parkway close to 3 p.m. He returned two hours later and saw that his car’s window was shattered.
The man said his backpack with his laptop and Bose headphones was missing. The total value of the missing items is $1,600.
There were no nearby security cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.