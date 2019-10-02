ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Sept. 17 after his car was stolen during a roadside stop.
The man had hit something in the road while driving and stopped on Mansell Road to inspect his car. He left the keys in the car, unlocked, while he checked for damage.
At one point, the man saw someone open his car and drive off. The suspect was last seen traveling toward Ga. 400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.