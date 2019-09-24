ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 9 incident in which a thief removed valuables from a woman’s purse at the Antico Pizza on 1st Street.
The woman said that while eating lunch with some friends around 3 p.m., she stepped outside to take a call, leaving her bag in the restaurant. She returned to her seat and noticed nothing amiss.
But on her way to her car later, she noticed that her car keys, cards, Louis Vuitton band and Louis Vuitton purse were missing. She placed a value of $1,900 on the stolen items.
