ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 10 when he found $12,000 worth of fraudulent charges on his credit card.
The man had last used his card the morning of July 7 when he got gas. Two days later, the man received an email about two suspicious charges of $12,000 total. The charges were made to the Sam’s Club store in Brookhaven.
The man canceled his card before calling police. He was advised to put a fraud alert on his card with the credit bureaus.
