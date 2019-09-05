ROSWELL, Ga. — The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Steven “Steve” Palmer, head of school at The Cottage School, as the 2019 Nonprofit Leader of the Year.
The Cottage School is a nonprofit organization that combines small class sizes, a workplace model and study skills to teach students with mild to moderate learning differences.
Palmer came to The Cottage School in 2015 from Michigan, where he served from teacher to superintendent. His central work focused on enhancing the educational culture with best practices and ensuring all high school graduates were prepared for both college and careers. Under his leadership, his schools received national recognition from U.S. News and World Report some of America’s best high schools.
He said he is confident that together, with the support of the community, The Cottage School will continue to expand and advance to meet the needs of every child who may find success in a non-traditional learning environment.
For more information, visit cottageschool.org.
