ROSWELL, Ga. — Students, staff and families of The Cottage School in Roswell recently organized a donation drive to collect supplies for the Bahamas relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
As students from the school’s Interact Club learned of the devastation from Hurricane Dorian, they turned their focus on ways to help. The Interact Club is a Rotary-sponsored club that provides young people an opportunity to participate in meaningful service projects while developing leadership skills.
Efforts were led by teachers Amanda Parker and Kiran Lalani and Roswell Rotary liaison Ron Cowan.
Students and staff brought the supplies to the Bahamas Consulate General in Atlanta on Sept. 27.
The Cottage School’s Interact Club collected nearly seven hundred pounds of supplies in just under four days to donate to the relief effort.
