ROSWELL, Ga. — For a fourth consecutive year, the City of Roswell has been awarded an AmeriCorps grant that will be used to support students in select area elementary schools.
This year’s grant for up to $77,099 will be used by the city and nonprofit partner STAR House Foundation to continue enhanced after-school programming, with the goals of building literacy, providing homework support, assisting with STEM activities and health and wellness programming.
The city and its nonprofit partner are looking to recruit 24 new AmeriCorps members in national service at the local level. The individuals will serve with after-school leaders and staff to provide additional instruction and academic support to students four days a week during the school year. Among the benefits AmeriCorps members will receive is a biweekly living allowance of $150. In addition, upon successful completion of service, the members are eligible to receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award of $1,311 and may be recognized by over 600 Employers of National Service.
“Not surprisingly, this year’s effort is expected to look different,” said Roswell Grant Project Coordinator Megan Boynton. “Our partners at STAR House are working hard, alongside the school district, to determine how best they may serve students safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Boynton said that while details are being drafted, the organizations are looking for people with a heart for education to consider the opportunity which is set to begin in October. Individuals interested in becoming AmeriCorps members should visit roswellgov.com/AmeriCorps. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2020.
AmeriCorps is a network of local, state and national service programs that connects more than 75,000 Americans to meet community needs in areas such as education, the environment, public safety and health. AmeriCorps works with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and its Commission for Service and Volunteerism to afford service opportunities statewide. The City of Roswell was the first organization to receive AmeriCorps State funding in the North Fulton area in 2017 and contributes additional funds annually to facilitate its project. For 2020, the city will contribute up to an additional $43,282.
Additional questions regarding the City of Roswell grant or AmeriCorps opportunity may be addressed to Megan Boynton, Grant Project Coordinator, at (770) 817-6715 or mboynton@roswellgov.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.