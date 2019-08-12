ROSWELL, Ga. — Rivers Alive, Georgia’s annual river cleanup, comes to Roswell on Sept. 28. The event is presented by Keep Roswell Beautiful and the City of Roswell.
Georgia has more than 70,100 miles of rivers and streams.
Homeowners associations, Scout troops, schools, churches, clubs and service organizations are being asked to pull together to make a difference for the Chattahoochee River and its tributaries.
The cleanup will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Riverside Park. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along local roads and in the river, remove privet (an invasive plant species) at Riverside Park and mark storm drains in surrounding neighborhoods.
Participants will need to bring their own watercraft.
Awards will be given at the end of the cleanup for the most trash collected and most unusual item found. For information or to register to volunteer, visit roswellgov.com/riversalive.
All volunteers must register and have the Rivers Alive volunteer waiver form completed and signed before arrival.
For information, please contact Vicki Culbreth at 770-641-3742.
