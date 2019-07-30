ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two teenagers caught shoplifting July 17 from the Von Maur at North Point Mall said they did it because of a trend circulating on social media.
The teenagers, both 15, were caught with almost $400 worth of stolen clothing.
The two were banned from all Von Maur locations for life and banned from North Point Mall for two years.
