ROSWELL, Ga. — Police cited a teenager Nov. 15 for shoplifting from the Walmart on Mansell Road.
The loss prevention officer said she saw the teenager enter the store that afternoon and conceal merchandise in her backpack. The teenager then only paid for some of the items through the self-checkout and left without paying for the other items, the loss prevention officer said.
The total value of the unpaid items was $100. Police arrested the 19-year-old for shoplifting.
