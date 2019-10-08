ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a teenager Sept. 19 after he was caught speeding 106 mph on Ga. 400 northbound, near Haynes Bridge Road.
Police had been patrolling the area at 2 a.m., when an officer saw a car pass by at a high rate of speed. The speed limit on the road is 65 mph.
Shortly after police spotted the car, the driver struck a raised concrete lane divider, damaging the undercarriage and spilling oil on the highway.
Three other juvenile passengers were in the car and were later turned over to their parents. The driver, a 16-year-old from Alpharetta, was arrested without incident for reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and no license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.