ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a teenager July 3 for driving over 110 mph on Ga. 400 northbound near Windward Parkway.
Police were patrolling the area shortly after midnight, when an officer spotted a car pass by at a high rate of speed. Radar clocked the driver traveling at 111 mph.
Police stopped the teenager, who said he had been speeding to bring some snacks to a friend.
The teenager was arrested without incident for reckless driving and speeding.
