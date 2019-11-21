ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police met with a woman from Cumming Nov. 5 in reference to two stolen checks.
The woman said she had mailed the checks from the Webb Bridge Post Office on Oct. 26.
She later noticed close to $1,000 in suspicious charges on her account.
The woman said it appeared that someone had washed the two checks and changed the amount and the recipient. She closed the account associated with the checks before contacting police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.