ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After years of mounting costs for road maintenance, Alpharetta got a pleasant surprise July 15 when officials learned money budgeted for resurface work is stretching farther than anticipated — about 6 miles farther.
This year, the city has targeted some 60 locations for resurface work, primarily within subdivisions. Public Works has $5.1 million budgeted for the work, which was scheduled to cover about 39 lane miles. Alpharetta maintains more than 500 lane miles of roadway.
Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz, however, told members of the City Council that the low bid for the work came in well under the budget estimate, about $700,000 under. This will allow the city, he said, to include another 6 lane miles of resurface work this year.
“It’s not often we can come in and say we came in under budget for the scope of work we wanted to perform, but we did,” Sewczwicz said.
Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin in September or October, and all work should be completed no later than late June 2020.
“Just so I make sure I heard you correctly,” Mayor Jim Gilvin said, “We’re actually getting more for the money than we anticipated after the bidding process?”
Sewczwicz answered in the affirmative.
City Councilman Donald Mitchell said Alpharetta’s attention to a street maintenance schedule distinguishes it from many other cities.
“We constantly stay on top of our surfacing and repaving and those projects,” he said. “It sets us apart, and I’m proud that we do that. I know our citizens recognize the difference.”
In other business at the July 15 meeting, City Council members passed resolutions on first reading providing that local voters decide two referendum items on the ballot this November.
The first question will be whether to eliminate the income restriction for the $10,000 homestead exemption for residents 65 or over. The second ballot item calls for increasing the local homestead exemption by $5,000.
