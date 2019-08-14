ROSWELL, Ga. — After two months of sippin’ in Roswell, the wait is over, and the 2019 “Best Sip in Roswell” winners are: The Whiskey Project’s “Me So Honey” in the alcoholic category and Scooter’s “Peanut Butter Mocha Caramelicious” in the non-alcoholic category.
During the event, from June 1 to July 31, 46 participating restaurants each featured a unique summer-inspired specialty drink not already available on their menus. Patrons then rated each sip they tried on summersippin.com or the Summer Sippin’ app, which is available for free on both iPhone and Android, and those ratings were used to determine the “Best Sips in Roswell” for the year.
Below are the top drinks in each category:
Top Alcoholic Sips:
1. “Me So Honey” at The Whiskey Project – Best Alcoholic Sip in Roswell 2019
2. “Tamarind-Mango Twist Margarita” at Fresco Cantina Grille
3. “Blackberry Bonnet” at Local on North
4. “Mai-Tai Gose” at Variant Brewing Company
5. “Spiked Blueberry Lemonade” at Zest
Top Non-alcoholic Sips:
1. “Peanut Butter Mocha Caramelicious” at Scooter’s Coffee – Best Non-Alcoholic Sip in Roswell 2019
2. “Spro Shaker” at Crazy Love Coffee House
3. “Strawberry Shortcake Shake” at Sugar Shack in the Back
During the competition, thousands of drinks were sold, and more than 1,500 ratings were submitted, a 34.3 percent increase from last year’s event. A full list of this year’s participating restaurants can be found on summersippin.com. Both Summer Sippin’ and Roswell Restaurant Week are industry support events by Roswell Inc and sponsored by Gas South.
