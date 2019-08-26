ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 11 incident in which a woman’s car was burglarized.
The woman had parked the car at Allenbrook Park between 10-11 a.m. When she returned to the car, the woman saw that the center console was up and her $800 purse, which had been stashed underneath a car seat, was gone.
About two hours later, the woman received an alert from her bank about a suspicious $60 charge at a gas station.
The car had no damage, police said.
