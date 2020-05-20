ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Stack Infrastructure has announced plans to expand its Alpharetta date center campus on Webb Bridge Road.
Founded in 2019, Stack provides digital infrastructure, co-location and private data suites on its campuses.
Company officials said Stack will break ground on a new two-story, 12-megawatt facility on a recently acquired 6-acre parcel adjacent to the company’s existing data center.
"Stack’s expansion strategy continues to be driven by the needs of our clients and this is another example of our commitment to establishing strong footholds with room for growth and campus economics in their most important markets,” said Matt VanderZanden, chief strategy officer. "Stack is experiencing outsized demand in Atlanta based on the favorable business climate, low overall operating costs and robust infrastructure. The expansion of our campus will enable us to help our clients further anchor their presence in the Southeast.”
The digital infrastructure company specializes in hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers, wholesale colocation and private data suites, and powered shell options.
The company’s existing facility provides 105,000 square feet of space offering 7 megawatts of critical capacity.
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin said the addition of critical infrastructure is more important than ever before in today’s business climate.
Atlanta and the surrounding Transaction Alley are the third largest financial technology hub in the United States, with more than 70 percent of all credit card transactions processed through the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to the Atlanta Small Business Network. Data-intensive companies require secure, reliable, and scalable means to gain access and transport data without loss of connectivity.
Stack Infrastructure operates facilities in seven markets, including Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Albany, Ohio; and Silicon Valley, California.
Matthew Thomas, Alpharetta economic development manager, said the Stack expansion speaks to the city’s growing popularity in the tech marketplace.
“Their growth helps solidify our city as a technology hub and innovation destination in the metro region,” he said. “These top-notch data centers investing in Alpharetta allows companies to process, store, and access data in secure and well-networked facilities.”
Just last year, Flexential also added 70,000 square feet to their existing data center on Windward Parkway to bring their total Alpharetta footprint to 175,000 square feet.
