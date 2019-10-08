Note: All local Class 7A teams had a bye on Oct. 4.
Class 6A
North Atlanta 42, Northview 28
Northview fell to 2-2 in Region 7-AAAAAA play Friday night with a 42-28 loss to North Atlanta at Grady Stadium. The Titans led by two scores entering the second quarter, but the Warriors doubled Northview’s scoring output over the next three periods to take the win.
Rushing touchdowns from Beau Lark and Derek Flanary put the Titans up 14-0 before North Atlanta scored twice in the second quarter to tie the game before the half.
The teams exchanged scores early in the third, but the Warriors added another rushing touchdown to lead 28-21 entering the fourth.
North Atlanta continued their scoring streak with two rushing touchdowns early in the final period. Lark added another touchdown for the Titans, but the margin was too much to overcome for Northview.
The Titans (3-3, 2-2) are on the road again Friday to take on Cambridge.
Denmark 49, West Hall 0
Denmark’s undefeated start to the 2019 season continued Friday with the Danes improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 7-AAAA play with a win over West Hall at home. Denmark has compiled four shutouts in five games this season.
Jordan Brunson had two rushing touchdowns in the first half, and quarterback Aaron McLaughlin had three touchdowns in the second half to power the lopsided win.
With Friday’s result, Denmark sits atop the region standings with Marist.
The Danes will face a true test in their region schedule Friday when they go on the road to take on two-time defending state champions Blessed Trinity in a battle of top-10 ranked teams. BT won last year’s matchup, 47-6.
Whitefield Academy 57, King’s Ridge 6
King’s Ridge dropped its third straight contest Friday night with Whitefield Academy handing the Tigers a lopsided loss in Mableton. The WolfPack have won the last three meetings between the teams.
Whitefield scored five touchdowns in the first half before driving up the score in the final 24 minutes. King’s Ridge was held to a lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
King’s Ridge (1-4, 0-3) continues their Region 6-A schedule next week at home against Walker.
Mount Paran 27, Mount Pisgah 16
Mount Pisgah stuck it out with a strong Mount Paran team, but the Patriots ultimately fell, 27-16. The loss puts Mount Pisgah at 1-3 in Region 6-A play.
The Patriots led 10-7 after the first quarter behind a Payton Broaddus field goal and a touchdown pass from Coleman Smith to Garrett Sutherland. The teams then exchanged field goals before the half, putting the score at 13-13 at the break.
Mount Paran scored a touchdown in the third to take the lead, and Broaddus made another field goal in the fourth to put the score at 20-16 in Mount Paran’s favor.
The Eagles then added another score and ended the Patriots’ upset bid. Mount Pisgah has lost its last five meetings to Mount Paran.
The Patriots (1-5, 1-3) continue their three-game homestand Friday against Pinecrest Academy.
Mt. de Sales 50, Pinecrest Academy 21
Winless Pinecrest Academy fell to undefeated Mount de Sales (5-0) Friday night in the Paladins’ final non-region contest of the season.
Despite their highest point total of the season, the Paladins could not keep up with Mount de Sales, who allowed just eight points per game in the opening four contests.
The Paladins (0-5, 0-3) are on the road again Friday to take on Mount Pisgah.
St. Francis 45, Walker 27
After dropping an overtime heartbreaker in their last matchup, St. Francis rebounded by downing Walker on the road Friday night to improve to 2-1 in Region 6-A play.
Both teams had scoring success in the first half. The Knights took a 31-24 lead into the break with rushing scores from Hunter Jones, Gianni Dorsey and quarterback Josh Gil.
Gil extended the St. Francis lead to 38-21 late in the third quarter with another rushing score and later added a touchdown throw.
The Knights (3-2, 2-1) will take on the region’s top team, Fellowship Christian (5-0, 3-0), at home Friday.
