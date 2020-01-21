ROSWELL, Ga. — Local businesses now have sponsorship opportunities for one of Roswell’s biggest annual events: Alive in Roswell.
Every year, thousands of people flock to downtown Roswell to experience the event. This street festival offers opportunities for sponsors to showcase their businesses and services and their commitment to the community.
“Alive in Roswell offers an unprecedented opportunity for local businesses and organizations to put their products and services in front of thousands of people in a dynamic and exciting atmosphere,” said Christine Ward, special events manager for the City of Roswell. “We’ve had great feedback from our past sponsors and can’t wait to add more local businesses to our line-up.”
Hosted by the City of Roswell and made possible by presenting sponsors Gate City Brewing Company and Carl Black Buick GMC, Alive in Roswell is held on the third Thursday of each month from April through October, from 5-9 p.m.
It runs concurrently on Canton Street, in East Alley and at Historic Roswell Town Square.
The event series features musical entertainment, hundreds of vendors, kids’ games and interactive entertainment — and it enjoys participation from the surrounding boutiques, businesses and restaurants.
For more information and to download the sponsorship packet, visit aliveinroswell.com or contact Ward at cward@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6271.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.