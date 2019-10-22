ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man Oct. 10 for speeding on Ga. 400 southbound near Kimball Bridge Road.
Police had been patrolling the area that evening, when an officer saw a car pass by at a high rate of speed. The car was clocked at over 100 mph on a 65-mph zone.
The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Clark of Atlanta, was arrested without incident for reckless driving first offense.
