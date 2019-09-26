ROSWELL, Ga. — The winter holidays are approaching, and so the City of Roswell is beginning its search for singing groups for the annual Caroling on Canton event Dec. 8.
Residents and visitors will stroll up and down Canton Street, listen to their favorite holiday tunes while sipping hot chocolate, warm up by the community bonfire and enjoy the seasonal celebrations during the event.
Singing groups of all sizes, ages and abilities are needed to participate, from civic groups and schools to religious organizations and local businesses. To register a group, visit eventeny.com/events/Carolling-on-Canton-327.
For more information, contact Special Events Manager Chris Ward at 770-594-6271 or cward@roswellgov.com.
