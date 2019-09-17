Business name: Shuckin’ Shack
Oyster Bar
Owner: Michael Mitchell
About: Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar grew out of a vision for a local establishment that would appeal to families of all ages. Shuckin’ Shack offers its guests a “lifestyle experience” in addition to seafood. The brand started as a 900-square-foot shack in Carolina Beach, N.C. in 2007 and began franchising in 2014. Today, Shuckin’ Shack has grown to 15 locations across four states, and soon to be five, with several more locations slated to open by the end of 2019.
Opened: June 1, 2019
Address: 415 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 255, Cumming
Phone: 470-253-7746
Website: www.theshuckin
