ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Cumming woman Aug. 9 for shoplifting from the Macy’s at North Point Mall.
A loss prevention officer stopped a woman as she was leaving the store and found several items that hadn’t been purchased on her person. The items, worth $600 total, included shirts, perfume, drink coasters and undergarments. They were concealed in a Macy’s shopping bag.
Macy’s gave police security footage of the incident.
The woman, later identified as 54-year-old Rosa Juarez of Cumming, was arrested without incident.
