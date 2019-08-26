ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials are all right with using cameras to crack down on speeders in school zones. But add license plate reading to the mix, and things get complicated.
After a debate that sparked more than a little heat, the Alpharetta City Council voted 6-1 Aug. 19 to allow tag readers to be included as part of a system that photographs speeders in school zones.
At issue is whether the tag readers constitute a government overreach into the privacy of drivers. Some civil liberty groups argue the devices allow government to track driving patterns of all citizens and constitute an invasion of privacy unless they are strictly regulated. Law enforcement groups, on the other hand, say the technology provides a useful tool used only to alert police of vehicles associated with criminal activity.
Alpharetta is already in the process of installing license plate readers at three undisclosed sites on public right of way. Police also have a mobile tag reader for use on patrol cars.
License plate readers alert police when they spot a license for a vehicle whose owner is a suspect in a crime or has an outstanding warrant, or for a vehicle that has been reported stolen.
Greg Parks, senior vice president with RedSpeed USA, the firm installing and operating the devices, said the license plate readers record all tags. The speed detection cameras, on the other hand, only record tags on vehicles which exceed the school zone speed limit by 10 mph. The city would incur no cost for the equipment and installation, and proceeds from fines would be split with the city, with RedSpeed receiving 33 percent.
Parks said RedSpeed has 13 years in business with the most secure database on the market and a pristine record of security.
Photo data includes only the car tag, not the driver. The system will retain the photo data for 45 days.
While most council members were fine with the surveillance devices in school zones, Council members Ben Burnett and Jason Binder questioned whether the city should be tracking the movements of its residents.
Binder suggested moving forward with a school zone speed monitoring system without the license plate readers. He said he would favor adding the plate readers after a process to ensure its security is well established. His motion failed.
Burnett was more vocal, arguing that he supports school zone speed enforcement but that photographing every license plate that passes by was unnecessary. He said there are four exits on Ga. 400 where the readers would make more sense than tracking cars through school zones.
The final vote supporting both systems was 6-1, with Burnett casting the lone dissent.
Tag information is not subject to the state’s Open Records Act unless police use the data to initiate a criminal investigation.
By adding a license plate to a “hot list,” officers can use ALPR to automatically identify or track particular vehicles in real time. Licenses plates are often added to hot lists because the vehicle is stolen or associated with an outstanding warrant. Officers may also add a plate number to the list if the vehicle has been seen at the scene of a crime, the owner is a suspect in a crime, or the vehicle is believed to be associated with a gang. Hot lists often include low-level offenses, too.
Public Safety Director John Robison said he is aware of concerns associated with data collection.
“With the copious amount of data coming in, there’s no way we could just sit and sift through this data,” he said. “We would never have time or the ability to do that.”
Add to that, Robison said, only authorized police personnel would have access to the database, and they would be duty-bound to use it only for investigating criminal activity.
