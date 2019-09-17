ALPHARETTA, Ga. — On Oct. 5, stroll through the scarecrow village, dance on a lawn to the sounds of a live DJ, or sit back and relax at the 14th annual Scarecrow Harvest Festival.
Alpharetta’s fall tradition returns this year to a new location at Brooke Street Park behind City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
This year’s event will offer activities and entertainment, including the Scarecrow Village, fall crafts, face painting, inflatables, storytelling and more.
Schools, families, neighborhoods and local businesses will design and create more than 120 scarecrows, which will be on display throughout Downtown Alpharetta in October. Scarecrows will be eligible to win awards in various categories and the winners will be announced at the festival at noon.
New this year, the Scrap Exchange invites patrons to create unique crafts from recyclable materials such as foam, paper, fabric, zippers, buttons and test tubes.
The festival is free to attend and designed for all ages. Food trucks and vendors, beverages and seasonal treats will be available for purchase.
The Alpharetta Farmer’s Market will be held the same day on the Town Green near the Scarecrow Harvest Festival.
For more information, visit alpharetta.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.