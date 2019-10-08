ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman met with police Sept. 26 to report that a scammer had stolen her information.
The woman had received a call that morning from someone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration. The caller said the woman had a warrant out for her arrest and that they needed the woman’s personal information, including the last for digits of her Social Security number.
After the woman provided the information, the caller asked her to provide her bank information. At this point, the woman became suspicious of the caller and hung up.
