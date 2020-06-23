The Roswell City Council unanimously passed a resolution condemning racism at the June 22 City Council meeting. The vote came two days after a Solidarity Rally protesting racial inequity was held in front of City Hall.
The resolution acknowledges the history of racial inequity in the community and includes vows to seek an end to institutional racism.
Mayor Lori Henry said the resolution was drafted with input from Rev. Dr. Sabin Strickland, pastor of Pleasant Hill Church, Pleasant Hill Church members and other faith-based community leaders.
Several public commenters thanked the city for the initiative and urged officials to consider more action. Some asked for specific steps and goals to complement the resolution.
“These are initial steps,” Henry said. “These are the first steps we’re taking. We will continue along this path until we see some positive change.”
In the coming weeks, Henry expects to create a mayor’s task force to address issues of racial inequity within Roswell.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.