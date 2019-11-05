ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell recently announced that Jamie Leavell, Roswell Fire Department’s assistant fire marshal, has been named the Georgia State Representative for Women in Fire.
Leavell has served 17 years in the department, and she is a certified fire instructor, fire inspector, emergency medical technician, arson investigator, life safety educator and peer support/crisis intervention expert.
In her role as Assistant Fire Marshal for the City of Roswell, Leavell is responsible for fire inspections, investigations and public education.
An interactive nonprofit network, Women in Fire provides education, support and advocacy for fire service women.
