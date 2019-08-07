ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell United Methodist Church Preschool and Kindergarten will host its semi-annual children’s consignment sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 14.
The sale will be held in the Fellowship Hall of the Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Boulevard, and will benefit the church’s preschool and kindergarten. Donated items will be given to the Foster Care Support Foundation.
There will be three overflowing rooms from more than 200 consignors. Available items include gently worn spring and summer children’s clothing and accessories (newborn - size 14), as well as maternity clothing, baby equipment, nursery décor, play sets, books, DVDs, toys and more.
Strollers are not allowed before noon on Friday. Many of the items are half price on Saturday. All consignors must pre-register, even those who have consigned before. For information, visit facebook.com/rumckconsignmentsale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.