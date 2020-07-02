ROSWELL, Ga. —The City of Roswell is partnering with the Fulton County Board of Health to provide free walk-up COVID-19 testing at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, July 7-8.

The walk-up testing site will be staged in the lower parking lot in front of City Hall. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those tested can expect to receive results either through email and/or a phone call within 2-5 business days.

For more information about Fulton County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing, visit FultonCountyBOH.org.

