ROSWELL, Ga. — Celebrate Roswell’s youngest residents at the 69th Annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Youth Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Mimosa Boulevard, proceeds down Canton Street and ends in Roswell Area Park on Woodstock Road. This year’s theme is “Be Someone’s Hero.”
Youth Day has been a long-standing tradition in Roswell that began in 1950 when a group of parents decided to sponsor a parade and a day of activities to honor the youth of the city.
Immediately preceding the start of the parade at 9:45 a.m. is the 23nd Annual Historic Roswell 5K Road Race. The race, which benefits the Friends of the Roswell Parks’ “Play It Forward” program, starts at the Roswell United Methodist Church and ends at the Roswell Area Park football field.
After the parade, Archibald Smith Plantation will host Fall Farm Day on the grounds of the historic house museum, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual family event will feature artisan exhibits and demonstrations pertaining to life on a 19th century farm, including living-history exhibits and free children’s activities. Food will be available for purchase.
To register for the 5K, visit roswellgov.com/Historic5K, and for more information about the Youth Day Celebration, visit roswellgov.com/YouthDay.
