ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell's Environmental/Public Works Department will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, March 14. This event will cater to Roswell residents only.
Collections will run from 9 a.m. until noon and will be held at 1810 Hembree Road.
Accepted items include:
Paint thinner/turpentine
• Pesticides, including fertilizers, herbicides, flea and tick products, fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides
• Undiluted pool chemicals
• Household cleaners
• Fluorescent bulbs
• Propane gas cylinders
• Mercury thermometers/thermostats
• Household batteries (non-rechargeable)
• Aerosols including aerosol paint
• Automotive brake fluid/used motor oil filters
• Gasoline
No latex paint or oil-based paint will be accepted.
Roswell residents (proof required) may bring residential quantities of liquid latex and/or oil-based paint (not dried out or mixed with cat box filler) in the original can with the original readable label on it. No leaking cans will be accepted.
To properly dispose of oil-based or latex paints that do not qualify for recycling, add kitty litter or saw dust to them before placing the cans, lid off, in the garbage. Only empty paint cans or cans with solidified paint can be put into a garbage container.
The CARE Environmental Corporation will be handling and disposing of the materials. Materials may not be dropped off prior to the event.
For more information, contact Lisa Hines at lhines@roswellgov.com or 770-641-3715.
