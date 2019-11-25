ROSWELL, Ga. — The City of Roswell’s Environmental/Public Works Department is gearing up for the holidays by collecting additional household garbage from Roswell residents beginning Nov. 25.
The city will collect up to five bags of household garbage to accommodate this time of the year. This special collection will run through Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
All household garbage must be bagged and tightly secured. The extra bags should be placed next to the household garbage container on the normal scheduled day of collection.
Roswell residents may also bring extra bags of garbage to the Roswell Transfer Station, 1810 Hembree Road, Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The transfer station will be closed Nov. 28-29, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2020 in observance of the holidays.
Residents are encouraged to look at the city’s holiday sanitation calendar to ensure trash is collected promptly around the holidays. The document can be viewed at roswellgov.com/holidaysanitation.
