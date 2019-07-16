ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell has taken another step in a years’ long effort to improve a shaky transition for motorists entering on the south.
The City Council signed a multi-agency agreement July 8 to preserve as much of its Historic District during widening work on South Atlanta Road.
The Roswell Historic Gateway Project will convert the three-lane roadway to four lanes – the same as in Sandy Springs to the south.
Council members approved an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia State Historic Preservation Office to minimize damage to the Historic District. The vote was 4-1, with Councilwoman Marie Willsey opposed and Councilman Marcelo Zapata not in attendance.
Impact to some areas of the Historic District — chiefly the Ivy Mill archaeological site, the South Atlanta Street tree canopy, and the stone retaining wall and steps at 373 South Atlanta Street — are unavoidable, said Deputy Director of Transportation Rob Dell-Ross.
The mitigation requirements contain plans to reconstruct the retaining wall and steps, reestablish the tree canopy by planting and maintaining trees and recover archeological data prior to construction with a qualified archeologist.
The agreement is a document required by the national Environmental Protection Act to continue with the Historic Gateway Project, Dell-Ross said.
The Historic Gateway Project was started in 2010 in Roswell to improve the safety of the city’s entrance from Sandy Springs, from the Chattahoochee River to Marietta Highway. The plans would eliminate the reversible lane system on South Atlanta Street in favor of a four-lane complete street with two roundabouts to accommodate the growing traffic.
Several residents expressed their displeasure of the project at the meeting. They said they were worried it would destroy the charm and character of Roswell as well as parts of people’s properties and businesses. Several also said they were worried about the possibility of increased traffic.
The tree canopy specifically was a topic of contention.
“I don’t think people understand the massiveness of this project,” said resident Sally McKenzie. “I don’t think people understand what it is going to do to the entrance of our Historic District and the forest and tree canopy that is a jewel. It’s something I don’t think any other city in Georgia or possibly the country has. It’s amazing.”
Dell-Ross said the amount of clear cutting along the roadway will vary depending on the topography of the area.
“The National Parks have been integrated into this project since day one,” he said. “There is no way to build four lanes on this road without impacting some land owned by the National Parks Service. They have been on board with this project since day one and continue to support it.”
Dell-Ross added that the details of the project’s impacts have not changed significantly since 2012.
Councilman Sean Groer asked if portions of the project were set in stone.
“In our world, projects are never set in stone,” Dell-Ross said. “Changes are made all of the time. We are not against finding ways to improve this project.”
He added that staff will continue to work with the state and residents for individual concerns such as parking, trees and landscaping.
The state is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project.
