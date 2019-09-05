ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 28 shooting at Roswell Pointe Condominiums that left two people dead and one hospitalized.
At 1:30 a.m., police received a call about shots fired in the complex on Lake Pointe Circle. The caller told police he and two other men had been shot, according Roswell police spokesman Lt. Noah Caplan.
One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man died later at the hospital. The third victim remains hospitalized.
All three victims, according to Caplan, are believed to be in their 20s. Police aren’t releasing any names or suspect information at this time, but officers are looking for a suspect, he said.
Police believe drug activity played a role in the shooting, Caplan said, but detectives are working to determine what exactly led to the incident.
The area the shooting took place in is not known for drug activity, but drugs were found in one of the victim’s residence, Caplan said.
Police said drug activity was likely happening at this residence.
While detectives continue their investigation, residents need not worry about a repeat shooting, Caplan said.
“We believe the victims and suspects may have known each other,” he said. “It was not a random act of violence.”
The investigation is ongoing.
— Julia Grochowski
