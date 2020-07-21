ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell wants to hear from its citizens on the city’s future.The city is in the public input stage of its 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a high-level planning document that seeks to unify the direction and policy of economic development, housing, transportation, natural resources, land use, green space and more.
The plan will also create visions for some locations throughout the city, so they better fit market conditions.
Through a series of online meetings and an online portal, Roswell will collect resident input on what needs to change and what should stay the same. The online portal allows residents to place pins on a map and give their opinions of what is good, bad and how it should change. The city’s consultant, Pond and Company, will collect this input and formulate a plan for the future with city staff.
Every five years, Roswell updates the maps using feedback from residents. That becomes the basis for future land use and planning within the city. Roswell’s plan was last updated in 2016.
Visit roswellgov.com to learn more about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and upcoming meetings.
