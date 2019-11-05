ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Rotary Club has long honored veterans with various ceremonies and outings, and this year is no different.
On Nov. 7, local veterans are invited to join in celebration and remembrance while visiting area memorials. Destinations include the Newtown Park War Memorials, Alpharetta City Hall, American Legion Post 201 and Roswell Area Park.
“These are people who were willing to put their life on the line to protect our freedom,” said Roswell Rotary Club President Gordon Owens. “I can’t think of a better group of people to honor. We wouldn’t have the life that we live without our veterans.”
Several Roswell Rotary Club members are retired military members who want to continue to do service and help their communities, Owens said.
“For years and years and years, they’ve honored other veterans,” Owens said. “Now we want to honor our own club members.”
Some of these veterans will speak about their service and experiences during the Nov. 7 outing.
Although the outing is put on by the Roswell Rotary Club, any local veteran is invited to join. Some of this year’s participants include members of the VFW, Johns Creek Veterans Association, the Veterans Empowerment Organization and American Legion Post 201.
Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members from local schools will also participate in the outing to introduce them to local veterans and their stories.
“They will get to spend time with the veterans and build a relationship with somebody who’s lived what they’re about to go out into the world and do,” Owens said. “It will help bridge a gap between previous generations and current generations.”
Roswell Rotary Club hosts various events and drives to support local veterans throughout the year, including donating to the Veterans Empowerment Organization and helping host the annual Roswell Memorial Day Ceremony.
The Thursday, Nov. 7 outing will start at Roswell Area Park at 10495 Woodstock Road and run from noon-5 p.m.
For more information and to join the outing, visit roswellrotary.club/project/3973.
