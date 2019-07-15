ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Rotary Club is gearing up for one of its most popular events, the golf and tennis tournaments.
In one day, the club will host two consecutive tournaments on Monday, Sept. 9: the 41st Annual Aubrey Greenway Golf Tournament and the 7th Annual Hagan Cup Classic Tennis Tournament.
Together, the tournaments are expected to bring in over $175,000, all going directly into supporting over 30 local charities in North Fulton. Some of the past benefitting charities include Camp Grace, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Child Development Association, Habitat for Humanity, Homestretch, Jacob’s Ladder, North Fulton Community Charities, Senior Services of North Fulton and Star House Foundation.
“The tournament attracts large and small business sponsors and individuals in North Fulton looking to make a difference in the areas in which they live and do business,” said Marketing Chair Anne Greski.
In 1978, Roswell Rotarians Frank Brown, Judge Maurice Hilliard and Aubrey Greenway, former mayor of Roswell, saw the need for a community fundraiser and began a golf tournament, which raised $3,500 for North Fulton charities the first year. The tournament was named after Greenway — a dedicated businessman, civil servant and Roswell Rotarian — after he died in 1991, Greski said.
“While the tournament initially started as a Rotary event, it has grown into one of the largest 100 percent volunteer community fundraisers,” she said.
The tennis tournament was added decades later and was named after Bob Hagan in honor of his service to the community and his deep commitment to Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self,” Gretski said.
Although the tournaments are hosted by the Roswell Rotary Club, everyone is invited to join. The club welcomes new sponsors and players, Gretski said.
The tournament day will start at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Country Club of Roswell, followed by morning and afternoon flights of golf and tennis. Lunch will be served mid-day. At 12:30 p.m., organizers will hold a ball drop for a chance to win $1,000. Evening activities include an annual celebration dinner, awards, auction and drawing.
For more information and to register, visit golf.roswellrotary.club for the golf tournament and tennis.roswellrotary.club for the tennis tournament.
