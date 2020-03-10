ROSWELL, Ga. — The 24th annual Roswell Rotary Relays will be held at the Roswell High School on Saturday, March 21. The field events will start at 9 a.m. and the running events will start at noon.
Boys and girls teams from 20 high schools are scheduled to participate in this year’s event. This is one of the premier track and field events of the high school season and one of the last competitions before the regional and state meets.
Participating schools include Cambridge, Campbell, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Columbia, Decatur, Denmark, Druid Hills, Dutchtown, Etowah, Gainesville, Hiram, Marist, Milton, North Forsyth, North Springs, Riverwood International, Roswell, Sprayberry and Walton.
The meet director is Coach Tim Feilen from Roswell High School. He can be reached at feilent@fultonschools.org or at the main Roswell High School number 770-552-4500.
