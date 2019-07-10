ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Rotary Club year has drawn to a close, and a new president is taking the reins.
The club met June 27 at Gate City Brewing to say goodbye to outgoing President Becky Stone, honor Rotarians who have made significant contributions and introduce incoming President Gordon Owens.
“Roswell Rotary had so many highlights this year,” Stone said. “It’s hard to pick just a few.”
The visit from Rotary International President Barry Rassin and his wife Esther was one of the top moments from her term and a historic day for the Roswell Rotary Club, Stone said.
In February, the Rassins met with local Rotary members and Interact clubs to speak about Rotary Club’s mission and about helping others. During the visit, local Rotary and Interact clubs collected and packed more than 5,000 pounds of supplies for seniors in Puerto Rico and raised over $5,000 for the End Polio Now initiative.
Under Stone’s leadership, the Roswell Rotary Club also raised and distribute over $200,000 to local charities, helped open a warming center at North Fulton Community Charities, provided over $10,000 in tools for Roswell High School construction efforts, and provided supplies and hoodies to veterans at the Veterans Empowerment Organization.
The club also hosted speakers each week to engage, challenge and educate members and guests, Stone added.
“The needs in our community are great, and we are always challenged with identifying and acting on the projects where we can make the most impact on the needs that are greatest — both with our time and our resources,” Stone said. “Roswell Rotary is full of passionate people that want to do good in the world and particularly in Roswell, so we have many, many projects. As Roswell Rotary President, it is a challenge (but a good one) to participate in all of the amazing things that we do…
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have served with so many wonderful people and to accomplish so much for our youth, veterans, and members. I look forward to continuing to serve others through Roswell Rotary and building on the wonderful relationships I made this year.”
Owens started his term July 1 and will hold his position until June 30. He joined the Rotary Club in March 2011 and has served on the club’s board for five years.
Owens said that as president, he will follow Rotary International’s new theme, “Rotary Connects the World.”
“My plan is to follow that theme by connecting our members to each other, build connections with the community organizations we support, and ultimately connecting our members to the world through international service projects,” Owens said.
Owens will also work closely with HomeStretch, a nonprofit that helps homeless families find permanent housing, to build a Rotary Learning Lab to provide access to onsite tutoring for children. Funding for the lab comes from a Rotary District 6900 grant awarded to Roswell Rotary Club and a few neighboring clubs.
“While HomeStretch is not new to us, this project is well beyond the scope of what we might normally do to support HomeStretch and will be a signature project for my year as president of Roswell Rotary,” Owens said.
For more information about Roswell Rotary Club, visit roswellrotary.club/v2.
