Roswell Roots
JULIA GROCHOWSKI/HERALD

Members of Djoli Kelen, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to African and African Diaspora culture, dance with local students Jan. 27 at Roswell City Hall. Dozens attended to celebrate the official kick-off of the 2020 Roswell Roots Festival, which included a showing of the “Honoring Black History Month” gallery made by Roswell elementary students. The festival is one of the largest and most comprehensive celebrations of African American history and culture in the state. It will host dozens of events throughout February in Roswell for participants from all walks of life to enjoy.

 

