ROSWELL, Ga. — Hundreds marched through downtown Roswell June 13 to peacefully protest racism and police brutality. The march was one of the latest local iterations of daily, nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody last month in Minneapolis.
Roswell’s June 13 protest was organized and led by Lee Jenkins, senior pastor and founder of Eagles Nest Church in Alpharetta. Several speakers, including The King Center’s Youth and Millennial Engagement Coordinator Cameron Friend, addressed the crowd at City Hall about how to create change and end the “pandemic of racism.”
“The only way that we bring permanent, long-standing and peaceful change is if we do it on one accord, if we do it together,” Friend said. “We have tried to reconcile with this new world we live in. As we have tried to deal with this pandemic of COVID-19, a much more ancient, much more deceptive and much more violent pandemic reared its ugly head yet again. The pandemic of racism. The pandemic of injustice…
“We have decided in Roswell that we will no longer be silent. We have decided in Georgia that we will no longer be silent. We have decided in the South that we will no longer be silent.”
Friend added that racism does not just affect African Americans but all people.
“[Racism] is an injustice to humanity,” he said. “It is an injustice to the dignity of every single human being.”
Several local and state officials joined in the march, with Roswell Police Chief James Conroy intermingling with protestors. Other attendees included Pleasant Hill Church Senior Pastor Sabin Strickland, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D, Ga. 6) and Roswell Mayor Lori Henry.
Henry called for every community in America to begin dismantling racial inequity and pledged to begin doing so in Roswell.
“In enjoying all of these beautiful things Roswell is, we have to accept that the city we love was built upon enslavement of African Americans,” Henry said. “We have to acknowledge the historical role of government in creating and maintaining racial inequity.”
Vicky Jaksic, a member of the Roswell Photographic Society, said she came to photograph and document the march because she could not stand idly by when witnessing racial injustice.
“The world is a dangerous place because of people who look on and do nothing,” she said. “I wanted to do something… I think everyone took something away from the event, all of it being positive and encouraging. For me, it gave me hope.”
