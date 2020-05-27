ROSWELL, Ga. — Dozens of Roswell-area high school graduates and parents parade down the Brookfield Country Club May 16 to celebrate the class of 2020. The parade, organized by the Roswell Rotary Club, substituted traditional high school graduation ceremonies that were cancelled due to health and safety precautions from COVID-19. Attendees congratulated graduates with cheers and homemade signs wishing them the best in college and work.
Roswell residents celebrate class of 2020
Julia Grochowski
Julia Grochowski is a Reporter with Appen Media Group and covers Roswell.
