ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Roswell resident Jerry Orlans to the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.
Orlans serves as president of RBC Benefits, Inc. in Roswell. He holds a degree in finance from Wayne State University, and he has over 35 years of industry experience in employee benefits administration. Orlans served on the Roswell City Council for 25 years, stepping down in 2017. He also served on the Board of Directors of North Fulton Regional Hospital.
Among its many functions, the Athletic and Entertainment Commission has the sole authority to license organizations that govern and authorize sporting matches, contests and exhibitions of martial arts, boxing and wrestling.
