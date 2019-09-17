ROSWELL, Ga. — Sept. 11, 2001 started off just like any other day.
“On 9/11, more than 2,000 people woke up and said, ‘I’m going to go to work today,’” said Col. Mark D. Gelhardt. “Those 2,000 plus individuals started a day just like today 18 years ago and never finished.”
Gelhardt was this year’s speaker at Roswell’s annual 9/11 ceremony, held each year at the Mike Gann 9-11 Memorial at Roswell Area Park by the City of Roswell and Roswell Rotary Club. Dozens of people gathered at the memorial for Claude Michael Gann, a Roswell resident who lost his life during the Sept. 11 attacks, to honor and remember the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.
“It feels impossible to watch the killing of 2,974 people and more than 400 first responders and not somehow be changed,” said Roswell Mayor Lori Henry. “We all experienced the horror and grief as we watched our fellow Americans perish and our freedom challenged.”
Gelhardt, retired army officer with 22 years of active commissioned service and now volunteer firefighter, said that the ceremony was held not to dwell on the deaths but to recognize the individuals who died and who served.
He reminded everyone that in the hours and days after the initial attacks, volunteers came together and helped one another to make their community better. Volunteers, he said, are often the first ones on the ground after a natural disaster like a hurricane.
And volunteers can continue to improve their communities every day.
“You can help in your community by volunteering, by providing service,” Gelhardt said. “What are you going to do today that will make today better for you, your family and your neighbors? What are you going to do tomorrow to make that day better? How are you going to use the life that you have to improve you community, your society?”
The high school students that will graduate this year, 18 years after 9/11, were not even alive during the attacks, Gelhardt said.
“They are learning about the World Trade Center and Pentagon through history books,” he said. “I would challenge you and ask you to think about teaching our children what our real life means and what it costs.”
He additionally encouraged people to teach the younger generations about that history along with service, volunteerism and patriotism.
“You have a precious life,” Gelhardt said. “Use it to provide service and volunteer to do something that is for someone other than yourself or your family. Help others, and we will all grow stronger.”
